iPad Air Prime Day deal: Apple's 2-in-1 tablet has never been cheaper

There's never been a better time to buy an Apple iPad Air, after a slew of discounts on the 3rd-generation Apple tablet over Prime Day 2020.

With the new iPad Air 4 set to launch this month, it's no surprise to see retailers trying to clear stock of the older hardware – and you might want to consider opting for the older iPad Air given the price.

With the base price costing $100/£100 less than the iPad Air 4, 2019's 10.5-inch iPad Air 3 is well worth considering if you're fine to leave the newer model's creativity and business features to one side, but still want a high-performing tablet.

Amazon Prime members in the UK can now pick up the space grey 64GB iPad Air (3rd Gen) for £406.80, which is 15% off its usual price – and the cheapest we've ever seen the tablet. If you want a model with a higher capacity, too, the space grey 256GB iPad Air (3rd Gen) is just £544.50 for Prime Day, again its best ever price. These are both Wi-Fi versions of the tablet.

The silver and gold versions of the 64GB and 256GB tablets have sold out, it seems, so we'd look at nabbing one of the space grey models while you still can.

In our 4-star iPad Air 3 (2019) review, we described the tablet as the "underrated middle child" of Apple's range of slates. While it's only compatible with the first-gen iPad Pencil, it's got a beautiful screen, and is a great 2-in-1 productivity tablet if you think you'll use it for that. It goes without saying, of course, that it's also a great way to experience entertainment apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, as well as the various games on Apple Arcade.

If you're not ready to take the plunge on an iPad Pro, then, but want to replace an older tablet, these prices are well worth considering. As ever with Prime Day deals, grab an item before it's out of stock – or the day itself ends. Check out our comparison of the iPad Air 4 vs iPad Air 3 if you need more help making your buying decisions.

If you're looking for iPad deals outside of the UK, take a look at our quick price comparison table below.

