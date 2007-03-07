My Yahoo to get 'significantly' upgraded

Yahoo's My Yahoo service, which lets users put news and information feeds onto a single web page, is to be 'significantly' upgraded, the company's CEO said yesterday.

The upgrade is part of Yahoo 's "continued emphasis on giving its users tools to personalise their internet experience," Yahoo Chief Executive Terry Semel said at the Morgan Stanley Technology Conference in San Francisco.

"In the next few weeks, you'll see My Yahoo take on a new form and a new shape," Semel said. "We've been working on it for some time."

Using My Yahoo, registered users can access their Yahoo Mail accounts and choose what type of news and information they wish to see on 'their' page.

Launched in 1996, My Yahoo preceded many existing customisation and personalisation services that are now standard functions on many news and information websites.