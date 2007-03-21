Government opens web portal for kids

The web portal has various interactive buildings with information about schooling, the police, the NHS and so on

The government has expanded its Directgov web portal to include a section for the youngest citizens of society.

DirectgovKids features information about government and public services, and is aimed at children aged five to eleven. The government wants to ensure that children are kept informed about the areas that "have an impact on their lives", and help them better understand the society they live in.

The web portal includes several interactive "buildings" which children can investigate. These include a police station, town hall and a school - each with relevant information. There are also interactive games and "virtual votes" where children can view each other's opinions on issues that affect them.

Children's minister Beverley Hughes said: "The site will give more of a voice to children, allowing them to express their views on current and future policy".