Google Maps refreshes 'thousands of miles' of UK Street View images

Google Maps has improved Street View imagery in several major UK cities, while adding areas previously unchartered by its cameras.

The globe's pre-eminent mapping service says its Street View cameras have retraced thousands of miles in London, Cardiff, Manchester and Glasgow in a bid to improve the service.

Alongside the major metropolises, those distinct camera-wielding cars have also been documenting the ground-level landscape in parts of East Anglia, South Wales and the Scottish Coastline for the first time.

Beyond the UK improvements Google has also expanded its Street View presence across the continent, coming to Bulgaria for the first time, while 200 new towns and cities in Russia are also available.

Bulgaria tours on your smartphone

In a post on the Google blog, the company wrote: "Today we're announcing a major expansion of Street View to make our maps of Europe more comprehensive and usable.

"For the first time, people all over the world can see Street View imagery of Bulgaria. They'll also have access to panoramas of almost 200 new towns and cities in Russia."

The upgrades, which are viewable on the web and the company's iOS and Android apps, follow the addition of 250,000 miles of new Street View imagery last October.