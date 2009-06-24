Vote for your favourite IE8 tools

Microsoft is asking IE8 users to vote for their favourite add-ons, with the likes of the Digg web slice, eBay's Visual Search and the Share on Facebook accelerator all among the candidates.

In a series of polls being hosted by TechRadar, Microsoft is pushing its IE8 tools, with Web Slices, Accelerators and Visual Search all given categories.

In the webslice section – providing tools that provides small snippets of the web updated in real time – competitors include Digg, eBay, StumbleUpon and Xbox 360 news.

Accelerators and Visual Search

Going head to head in the accelerators section are DirectoGov, TripAdvisor, Facebook and RightMove, along with Bing. Accelerators help you quickly perform everyday browsing tasks without having to navigate to other websites to get things done.

And in the Visual Search category ASOS and Wikipedia are among those vying for popularity. Visual Search suggestions include an image and additional text such as a price or other details about the item you've looked for. Visual Search can also show you popular queries that other users have searched for.

