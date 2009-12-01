Virgin Media announces 7.2Mbps mobile broadband

Virgin Media has announced its new high-speed mobile broadband service – offering 7.2Mbps through a USB dongle.

The company's 3.6Mbps service has proven to be a success, prompting a new higher speed service.

Flexible one-month rolling or 18-month contracts are available, and Virgin Media's makes a point of suggesting that it is ideal for use with the BBC iPlayer, YouTube or downloading, so presumably the network can take a bit of a pummelling!

Limits

Of course, you should perhaps bear in mind that the packages come with either 1GB or 3GB limits - so don't watch or download too much inside a month.

Graeme Oxby, Executive Director of Mobile at Virgin Media said: "We're thrilled to be offering this faster mobile broadband to our users.

"If you're not at home or near a wireless connection, mobile broadband is the best way of staying connected on the move and we're delighted to be making this a speedier, more pleasant experience for our customers."