Suffix switch ditched as Brits choose to stick with trusty .co.uk URLs

Plans to shorten addresses to .uk have been shelved

.co.uk: If it ain't broke don't fix it

Plans to offer a shortened URL suffix to web domain owners in the UK have been scrapped due to a lack of support.

Nominet, the group in charge of UK web addresses had planned to give proprietors of "name.co.uk" domains the option of switching to keystroke-saving "name.uk" addresses.

The switch would have cost website owners more but promised greater security as all .uk sites would have been DNSSEC-signed (Domain Name System Security Extensions) and hence harder to hack.

However, following a three month pilot, the scheme has been abandoned, with website owners unconvinced by the prospective switch.

Alternative proposition

The non-profit Nominet group said it will now seek an alternative plan in order to keep the prospect of .uk addresses alive in the future.

The group said in a statement: "We are going to explore whether it is possible to present a revised proposal that meets the principles of increasing trust and security and maintaining the relevance of the .uk proposition in a changing landscape.

"We would like to thank all those who took the time to give their views."

Via BBC

