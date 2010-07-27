Google Apps for Governments unveiled

Google has announced Google Apps for Government, with the internet giant's latest venture specially built to deal with the policy and security needs of the public sector.

The special government flavoured Google Apps has awarded Federal Information Security Management Act certification, a major seal of approval.

"Today we're excited to announce a new edition of Google Apps, blogged Kripa Krishnan, the technical program manager for Google Apps for Government.

"Designed with guidance from customers like the federal government, the City of Los Angeles and the City of Orlando, Google Apps for Government includes the same great Google applications that people know and love, with specific measures to address the policy and security needs of the public sector."

Added security

The added security measure mean that Google calendar data and email are stored in a segregated system located in the United States.

"The suite is a "community cloud"—as defined by the National Institute for Science and Technology—to support the needs of our government customers, added Krishnan.

"Google Apps for Government is available now to any federal, state or local government in the United States."