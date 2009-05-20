Google adds auto translation to Gmail

Google has added automatic 'message translation' to GMail - allowing users to communicate and read replies in 'whatever language they choose.'

Although Google translate has been around for some time, the prospect of applying it across the company's webmail product is obviously appealing.

Blooming heck

The search and advertising giant points out that it could help keep those holiday romances alive adding:

"We hope they give you enough common ground to keep that holiday romance blooming a little longer."

The translations are computer driven, meaning that they are far from perfect, something that Google concedes, but the functionality is certainly useful.

Although TechRadar is yet to find someone who actually *wants* to keep a holiday romance alive!