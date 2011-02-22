£8.2m Sex.com sale was a Guinness World Record

November's £8.2 million sale of sex.com has been confirmed as an official world record for the "most expensive internet address domain name".

Brokered by Sedo, the sale on 17 November 2010 has now officially made Guinness' famed book of records over and above the likes of Vodka.com, Pizza.com and Russia.com.

Just using those four domains alone you might never need to leave your room again.

Team effort

"The sale of Sex.com was truly a team effort. We spent about two years with the domain, establishing the relationships, researching and finding the right buyer and managing the domain's transfer," said Kathy Nielsen, director of sales at Sedo.

"We're honoured that Sedo was trusted with such a high-value and high-profile sale, and we're ecstatic that it is now being recognized by Guinness World Records as a record-breaking deal."

The story behind the Sex.com domain is a long and thorny one – with the name bought in 1994 by entrepreneur Gary Kremen but it was then wrested away from him illegally by Stephen Cohen.

The courts found in favour of Kremen in 2000 and Sex.com was sold to Escom LLC for a reported $11.5 million, before the more recent $13 million sale last year.