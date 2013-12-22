'Go Away Cameron' Chrome extension nullifies PM's porn blockade

Google Chrome users can now by-pass the automatic porn filters on their home internet connection, thanks to an extension app called Go Away Cameron.

The launch of the extension is aimed at circumnavigating the prime minister's controversial scheme, requiring internet users to opt-in in order to view adult content, which rolled out to major ISPs this month.

Singapore-based creator, who goes by his Twitter handle @nubela wrote: "I built this Chrome extension to bypass UK's censorship. It is the easiest way to access blocked sites. Simply install the GAC Chrome extension, login, and the blocked sites are immediately bypassed."

The rollout of the porn filters have not been without hiccups. Reports says hardcore porn sites are slipping through the cracks, while legitimate sex education sites are being blocked. Way to protect our children, Dave.

More blips!

These blips won't be filtered out by the government...

Via CNET UK