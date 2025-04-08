Ancient flaw that allowed hackers to view browsing history patched by Chrome

A UX feature that helps users determine which links they visited in the past can be abused

Over the years, there were multiple attempts to fix it

Google claims the next version of Chrome finally addresses it

Google is finally fixing a vulnerability in Chrome that’s been present since its very inception, and that could be used to spy on people’s browsing habits.

In a blog post published early April, Google’s Kyra Seevers explained that when a person clicks on a link displayed in a web page, it turns from blue to purple. The idea behind this design was to improve the user experience and help people navigate the web easier. This change of state is handled by CSS.

However, malicious actors found different ways to abuse this UX feature to spy on people’s browsing habits. For example, a malicious website could include thousands of links to popular websites, but style them in a way that the visitors don’t actually see them. The site then uses JavaScript or CSS to check which of those links should appear purple, effectively learning which sites the victim already visited.

Chrome 136 to the rescue

Apparently, the problem is not limited to Chrome but instead is present on most browsers these days. In fact, the problem predates the Chrome browser, which was first introduced in 2008.

“These attacks can reveal which links a user has visited and leak details about their web browsing activity,” Seevers explained. “This security problem has plagued the web for over 20 years, and browsers have deployed various stop-gaps to mitigate these history detection attacks. While the attacks are slowed down by these mitigations, they are not eliminated.”

However, the next version of the browser, Chrome 136, is supposed to “render these attacks obsolete.” This is accomplished by partitioning :visited link history, Seevers further stated.

We won’t bore you with the technicalities of the solution, but if you’re interested in reading them, make sure to check out Seevers’ blog here.

Chrome 136 is scheduled for release in late April 2025.

Via The Register