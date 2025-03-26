Google Chrome security flaw could have let hackers spy on all your online habits

News
By published

Google fixed its first Chrome zero-day of 2025

Google Chrome
(Image credit: Monticello / Shutterstock)
  • Google Chrome has patched its first zero-day flaw of the year
  • The bug allowed cyber-espionage, primarily against targets in Russia
  • Kaspersky researchers thanked for finding bug, and users told to update now

Google has fixed a high-severity zero-day vulnerability in its Chrome browser that was being exploited in the wild.

In a security advisory, the company described the bug as an “incorrect handle provided in unspecified circumstances in Mojo on Windows”.

The flaw is tracked as CVE-2’25-2783, and it’s yet to be given a severity score. Google just lists it as “high” in its advisory. It was fixed with version 134.0.6998.178 that already rolled out, so make sure to double-check if you’ve already received it.

Monitor your credit score with TransUnion starting at $29.95/month

Monitor your credit score with TransUnion starting at $29.95/month

TransUnion is a credit monitoring service that helps you stay on top of your financial health. With real-time alerts, credit score tracking, and identity theft protection, it ensures you never miss important changes. You'll benefit from a customizable online interface with clear insights into your credit profile. Businesses also benefit from TransUnion’s advanced risk assessment tools.

Preferred partner (What does this mean?)

View Deal

Operation ForumTroll

The company did not detail who the attackers, or the victims, are, and just said it will restrict access to bug details and links until the majority of users update their browsers. It did, however, thank two Kaspersky researchers - Boris Larin and Igor Kuznetsov, for uncovering the flaw.

In a separate report, Kaspersky said the vulnerability was being used to escape the browser’s sandbox and deploy malware against targets in Russia.

The researchers spotted it while investigating a "spike in infections" from a previously unknown malware strain, Cyberinsider reported.

The campaign involves phishing, redirecting victims to primakovreadings[dot]info. The entire campaign was dubbed Operation ForumTroll and apparently, the goal is to conduct cyber-espionage.

Kaspersky also said Operation ForumTroll attackers also used a separate vulnerability to enable remote code execution on compromised endpoints. However, patching the Chrome flaw breaks the entire infection chain.

​"While research is still ongoing, but judging by the functionality of the sophisticated malware used in the attack, Kaspersky says the attackers' goal was likely espionage," Kaspersky said.

"The malicious emails contained invitations supposedly from the organizers of a scientific and expert forum, 'Primakov Readings,' targeting media outlets, educational institutions and government organizations in Russia. Based on the content of the emails, we dubbed the campaign Operation ForumTroll."

You might also like

TOPICS
Sead Fadilpašić

Sead is a seasoned freelance journalist based in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. He writes about IT (cloud, IoT, 5G, VPN) and cybersecurity (ransomware, data breaches, laws and regulations). In his career, spanning more than a decade, he’s written for numerous media outlets, including Al Jazeera Balkans. He’s also held several modules on content writing for Represent Communications.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Security
A stylized depiction of a padlocked WiFi symbol sitting in the centre of an interlocking vault.
Broadcom warns of worrying security flaws affecting VMware tools
URL phishing
HaveIBeenPwned owner suffers phishing attack that stole his Mailchimp mailing list
Ransomware
Cl0p resurgence drives ransomware attacks to new highs in 2025
Google Chrome
Google Chrome security flaw could have let hackers spy on all your online habits
cybersecurity
Chinese government hackers allegedly spent years undetected in foreign phone networks
Data leak
A major Keenetic router data leak could put a million households at risk
Latest in News
Xbox Series X and Xbox wireless controller set to a green background
Xbox Insiders are currently testing a new Game Hub feature that looks useful, but I've got mixed feelings about it
A stylized depiction of a padlocked WiFi symbol sitting in the centre of an interlocking vault.
Broadcom warns of worrying security flaws affecting VMware tools
Microsoft Surface Laptop and Surface Pro devices on a table.
Hate Windows 11’s search? Microsoft is fixing it with AI, and that almost makes me want to buy a Copilot+ PC
Oura Ring 4
Activity tracking on Oura Ring is about to get a whole lot better, but I've got bad news about your step count
Google Pixel Buds Pro 2
Cleaned your Pixel Buds Pro 2 recently? If not, you might be getting worse sound
Google Maps on a phone being held in someone&#039;s hand
Google Maps is getting two key upgrades, for easier route planning and quicker access to Gemini AI
More about security
A stylized depiction of a padlocked WiFi symbol sitting in the centre of an interlocking vault.

Broadcom warns of worrying security flaws affecting VMware tools
URL phishing

HaveIBeenPwned owner suffers phishing attack that stole his Mailchimp mailing list
1Password for families landing page

Protect your family's password security with this 1Password Family Plan offer
See more latest
Most Popular
Xbox Series X and Xbox wireless controller set to a green background
Xbox Insiders are currently testing a new Game Hub feature that looks useful, but I've got mixed feelings about it
Render of a new RTX 4000 Max-Q gaming laptop.
I can't say I'm surprised, but Nvidia's RTX 5090 laptop GPU has a big performance leap over its predecessor, according to early benchmarks
A stylized depiction of a padlocked WiFi symbol sitting in the centre of an interlocking vault.
Broadcom warns of worrying security flaws affecting VMware tools
Apple Music on a tablet, showing a new Listening Guide feature
Apple Music Classical just got 3 excellent perks in its biggest upgrade since launch
Google Pixel Buds Pro 2
Cleaned your Pixel Buds Pro 2 recently? If not, you might be getting worse sound
Quick move in Civ 7.
Sid Meier's Civilization 7 update 1.1.1 is here and it finally adds a setting that I've wanted since day one
A green claw wraps around the carcass of a monster
Is Lagiacrus coming to Monster Hunter Wilds? Some fans are convinced, and here's why
Gemini on a smartphone.
Gemini 2.5 is now available for Advanced users and it seriously improves Google’s AI reasoning
Microsoft Surface Laptop and Surface Pro devices on a table.
Hate Windows 11’s search? Microsoft is fixing it with AI, and that almost makes me want to buy a Copilot+ PC
Google Maps on a phone being held in someone&#039;s hand
Google Maps is getting two key upgrades, for easier route planning and quicker access to Gemini AI