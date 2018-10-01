Intel Core i9-9900K packaging and price leaks out on Amazon

Just when we thought there weren’t any more Coffee Lake Refresh details to leak, Amazon reportedly goes and leaks the price and packaging for Intel’s upcoming flagship processor.

Thanks to an accidentally posted Amazon listing for the Intel Core i9-9900K spotted by Momomo_Us, we now know the processor won’t come in any ordinary box, but a transparent dodecahedron. If this 12-sided die-shaped packaging is the real deal, it would seem Intel aims to one-up AMD’s packaging game, which has introduced some outstanding boxes for Ryzen Threadripper 1st and 2nd Generation CPUs.

We're not terribly convinced by the screenshot, simply because it looks like a blown-up dodecahedron die with a bit of Intel Core i9 badging pasted onto it. A 12-sided shape also seems like a curious choice when the Intel Core i9-9900K is rumored to feature 8-cores and 16-threads. As Wccftech notes, a hexadecagon or octahedron would have better reflected the product.

Casing aside, the Amazon listing also suggests the Intel Core i9-9900K will cost $582 (about £450, AU$810). That’s quite a bit higher than the $480 (about £370, AU$660) price for the same chip we saw leaked by Silicon Lottery, which came alongside a rumored $370 (about £280, AU$510) price for the Intel Core i7-9700K.

Comparatively, the most expensive Intel Coffee Lake processors are the $359 (£389, AU$524) Intel Core i7-8700K and $425 (£419, AU$629) Intel Core i7-8086K.

Via Tom’s Hardware