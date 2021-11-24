Hurry – this Black Friday Xbox controller deal is the cheapest we've seen so far

With Black Friday almost upon us, Amazon has dropped the best Xbox controller deal we've seen so far. You can save 40% on the Razer Wolverine V2 wired controller right now, with the gaming peripheral reduced to £59.99 from its normal £99.99 retail price
This is an exceptional Black Friday deal, and the lowest price we've ever seen for this excellent controller. It's not your only option though, and we've rounded up all of the best Black Friday Xbox controller deals for you to look over if you're in the market for a new gamepad.
(Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best prices in your region.)
Today's best Black Friday Xbox controller deal
Razer Wolverine V2 Wired Controller:
£99.99 £59.99 at Amazon
Save £40 - If you're after a cheap wired controller, this Razer Wolverine V2 wired gamepad is the one for you. There's a hefty £40 saving on it right now so, while you'll have to keep it connected to your console in order to use it, the Wolverine V2 makes for a solid alternative to those pricier official Microsoft counterparts.
Given that we haven't seen a bigger price drop on any other Xbox controller deals – official Microsoft products or third-party gamepads – this is an excellent deal in our view. It's comfortable to hold, comes equipped with the same button layout as any normal Xbox controller and, as it's made by Razer, you know it'll be of the highest quality.
Like Microsoft's official gamepad line-up, the Razer Wolverine V2 wired controller comes with rubber grips, which means that it won't fly out of your hand if your palms get sweaty while playing. They also provide comfort while you game, too, so it won't dig into your hands during those long gaming sessions.
The Wolverine V2 also offers customizable button mapping with two of its front facing buttons, so you can change what action they perform to suit your needs. Two underside trigger locks also allow you to activate the controller's 'hair trigger' mode, so that you can get more precise trigger pulls while you game. This is hugely significant if you're playing a first-person shooter or any multiplayer game where guns are a big part of the action.
If you're after a cheap alternative to Microsoft's Xbox wireless controller, then, you can't really do better than the Razer Wolverine V2 controller. And, with £40 off, there's never been a better time to add a new gamepad to your controller collection.
For more Black Friday Xbox deals, check out our Xbox Series X/S buying guide. Alternatively, have a look at our Cyber Monday Xbox buying guide instead, or mull over this Xbox Series S Fortnite bundle.
More Black Friday Xbox controller deals
No matter where you live in the world, there are plenty of Black Friday Xbox controller deals to be had, including the Razer Wolverine V2. Check out the latest offers in your region below:
