Hurry! These AirPods Prime Day deals have nearly run out

There's a very small window in the sales period where things are nearly off sale, and that moment when you have to commit to a purchase is dangling, longingly, in front of you.

These deals are now running out for the Amazon Prime Day 2022 sales, and they likely won't go this low again until Black Friday or Cyber Monday later this year.

So, if you're thinking of grabbing an AirPods Prime Day deal, now is the time to do it - however, be sure that you can afford it and it's something you really want (or is going to be a Christmas gift, perhaps) as we certainly don't want anyone to spend what they don't have on shiny new headphones.

With that in mind, these are the deals still in stock at the time of writing from around the web:

The best AirPods Prime Day deals still live

Amazon Prime Day AirPods deals in the US

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro: $249 $169.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $79 – To get Apple's noise-cancelling earbuds for the best price this Prime Day, Amazon is your best port of call. This isn't quite the lowest they've ever been – they dropped to $159 last Black Friday – but it's as cheap as they've ever been otherwise. A great deal.



(opens in new tab) AirPods 2nd gen (2019): $79 at Crutchfields (opens in new tab)

What about the older versions? For $79 they're pretty much a steal and still give you all the connectivity benefits that you would want from a pair of Apple headphones. Hurry though, as stock is low.



(opens in new tab) AirPods 3rd Gen (latest version): $179 $164.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $15 – These aren't much of a deal, but this price at Walmart is the best we've found so far over Prime Day for the latest AirPods. Compared to the cheapest version, they give you better audio quality, Spatial Audio and more battery life.

(opens in new tab) AirPods Max: $499 $449 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $50 – Apple's most elite and expensive headphones are at their lowest price today at Best Buy. $449 is a really good price for some of the most astounding-sounding wireless headphones ever, and the noise cancellation is excellent. They've been as low as $429 in the past on a couple of occasions, but they rarely dip lower than this price.



Amazon Prime Day AirPods deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro £239 £179 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £60 – Apple's noise-cancelling earbuds are still up there with the best true wireless earbuds when it comes to balancing features, noise-blocking skills, sound quality, and comfort. This is a good price compared to normal, though they have dropped as low as £170 for short periods in recent months.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods 2nd Gen £109 £99 at Argos (opens in new tab)

Save £10 – This doesn't look like much of a saving on its face, but it's actually the joint-lowest price that these earbuds have ever been, so if you want to know you're paying the least possible (at least, so far) then this is it.



(opens in new tab) AirPods 3rd Gen (latest version): £169 £149 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £20 – This is the best deal we've found on AirPods 3rd Gen (Apple's latest version of its earbuds that don't have the noise cancellation you get in AirPods Pro) in the UK this Prime Day, but it's not much of a blockbuster. In recent months, these have dropped a few times to £145 or even £135, so it may be worth hanging on.

(opens in new tab) AirPods Max: £549 £449 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £100 – This is a decent price for Apple's awesome-sounding over-ear headphones with active noise cancellation. In the past, we've seen them for as low as £399, but rarely – they've also been around £429 on occasion. If you want a pair today, this is the best price we've seen, and we think they're worth it at this price still – they sound incredible.



Other AirPods deals

If you aren't in the US or UK then you can check out the deals below to see the best Apple AirPods prices we've found in your region.