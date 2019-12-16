Hurry – the Apple HomePod gets £113 price cut in brilliant Christmas deal

The Apple HomePod is great choice if you're looking for a new smart speaker and you're already a card-carrying subscriber to the Apple ecosystem – and it's now cheaper than ever thanks to a great pre-Christmas deal at Currys.

Apple's smart speaker was already reduced from its £319 launch price in Curry's Black Friday sales, bringing the price down to £229; however, if you enter the code SMARTSOUND10 at checkout, you'll get a further 10% discount.

That means the HomePod will cost you just £206.10 in total – you'll need ot be quick though, as the code is only valid until Tuesday, December 17. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Apple HomePod prices in your region.)

Today's best Apple HomePod deal

Apple HomePod: £319 £206.10 at Currys

The HomePod is Apple's answer to the smart speakers of Amazon and Google, but brings far more sonic power to the party. Now £113 cheaper, you're getting an intelligent smart speaker with spatial awareness and A8 processing for high-performance audio. You need to use the code SMARTSOUND10 at checkout for the full discount.

View Deal

At the time of writing, only the white model was available for delivery or collection, which suggests that the Space Gray version is now out of stock.

The Apple HomePod is one of the best-sounding smart speakers out there, and it's optimized to work within Apple's ecosystem – that means that if you’ve got a MacBook, iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad or Apple TV (and still have any money left at the end of that spending spree), then you’ll find the Siri-powered HomePod is a breeze to use.

The audio quality of the Apple HomePod is, to put it simply, premium. It fills a room easily, with clear separation between all elements of music tracks.

In our Apple HomePod review, we suggested that it's at its best when placed against a wall, pulling apart the sounds well, with elements such as voices coming through with incredible breadth.

Not an Apple user? You may want to look elsewhere, as you can't stream music over Bluetooth (only AirPlay 2), and you'll need an Apple Music subscription for a worthwhile experience.

Outside the UK? Check out the best Apple HomePod prices in your region below: