Huawei P40 Lite deals offer 2020 specs and four cameras for under £300... with a catch

Following the launch of Huawei's 2020 flagships – the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro – the phone giant has followed with the smaller, more budget brother in the form of the Huawei P40 Lite.

In essence, the Huawei P40 Lite is entirely about getting you top 2020 features at a massively reduced price: £279.99 to be exact. Considering that drops this below the RRP of almost every iPhone, most Samsung phones and even Google's Pixel 3a XL, it is hard to have high hopes here.

However, Huawei has pulled out a pretty impressive budget phone. It provides a quad-camera set-up on the back, a 4200mAh battery (larger than Samsung's £899 Galaxy S20), some strong internal power and an LCD 6.4-inch display.

All great so far? Well, here's the catch. Huawei has been caught up in a major debate with the US government over the use of Google services for a long time now. The result is the phone's being stripped of Google apps.

That includes YouTube, Google Maps, Google Photos, Play Store, Google Pay and more. While for some that won't be a major loss, for others it will be detrimental. You do get a free Huawei Band 4 Pro with the phone, but is that enough to balance out the loss?

Discover all of today's best mobile phone deals

Retailers stocking Huawei P40 Lite deals:

- Carphone Warehouse

- e2Save

- Mobiles.co.uk