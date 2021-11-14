The premiere of Yellowstone season 4 saw a new series high for the hugely popular drama, with eight million viewers tuning in as the Dutton family returned to our screens. They aren't short of enemies, and this season is set to focus on the aftermath of multiple attacks on John, Kayce, and Beth Dutton. Following the 2-hour premiere special, here's how to watch Yellowstone season 4, episode 3 online where you are.

With questions surrounding who was behind the bomb planting and open-fire shooting of season 3's climactic finale, viewers hope the culprit's identity will be revealed in the upcoming episodes. One thing is for sure, John Dutton won't be letting the attacks go any time soon.

Episode 3 is titled 'All I See is You', which could mean a number of things as Yellowstone is continued to be threatened by land developers and the Native American reservations that surround the Dutton ranch.

Whether it's a legal battle our favorite cowboys have their eyes on, or the expanding of a family as the dynamic of Beth and Rip's relationship looks to dramatically shift with the arrival of young Carter, there's plenty to keep us occupied this season.

While Thomas Rainwater is no longer under suspicion, there are still plenty of questions of whether Jamie could have been behind the multiple attempts on the Dutton family. Tune in this evening and watch Yellowstone season 4 episode 3 online from anywhere with the help of our guide below.

How to watch Yellowstone season 4 episode 3 from outside your country

Out of the country when episode 3 of Yellowstone season 4 airs? If so you'll be unable to watch new episodes due to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream episode 3 online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Yellowstone from abroad

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Yellowstone season 4 episode 3 online in the US

Paramount Network app After receiving a record-breaking viewership for its season 4 premiere, make sure you tune into the Paramount Network on November 14 at 8pm ET / PT for episode 3, titled 'All I See Is You'. If you've got cable, the Paramount Network will be available as a part of your package. If you want to watch episodes back on-demand, you can watch online a day after the new episode broadcasts via the Paramount Network app. You'll just need your cable login details to access the stream. If you've well and truly cut the cord, not to worry - there are plenty of OTT options. Sign up for Sling TV and get the Sling Orange package with the Comedy Extra add-on to watch. Sling costs $41 a month ($35 + $6 for the add-on). Alternatively, you can watch the Paramount Network through Hulu's Hulu with Live TV package for $64.99 a month. Outside of the US? Residents of the country can take the subscription services you pay for at home with you wherever you are - all you need is a reliable VPN.

How to watch Yellowstone season 4 episode 3 online in Canada

Amazon Prime Video Episode 3, 'All I See Is You' of Yellowstone season 4 will arrive for Canadians on Sunday, November 14 on Amazon Prime Video. A Prime subscription will cost CND$7.99 a month, or CND$79 annually. Before you pay a thing, though, you can enjoy a 30-day FREE trial. That'll allow you to watch at least the first few episodes of season 4 before you'll have to pay. Canadians travelling abroad right now will encounter geo-blocks preventing them from connecting to their usual streaming platforms - but a solution is readily available. Just download a VPN and you’ll be free to watch your favorite shows wherever you are.

How to watch Yellowstone season 4 episode 3 in Australia

Stan For those Down Under, you can watch Yellowstone season 4, episode 3 as it gallops onto streaming platform Stan on Monday, November 15. You’ll pay AUS$10 a month for its Basic plan, which provides access to over 600 TV shows and more than 1,000 films – including every prior season of Yellowstone. Plus, new subscribers can try it FREE for 30-days before paying a thing. It’s worth noting that, just because you’re out of the country, that doesn’t mean you can’t watch your favorite shows. Just download a VPN to stream from the same OTT platforms you would at home.

Can I watch Yellowstone season 4 online in the UK?

Sadly, this excellent neo-Western drama starring Kevin Costner hasn’t found a streaming home in the UK. The first two seasons were broadcast on the Paramount Network UK over a year ago, but fans across the pond are still waiting on an air date for seasons 3 and 4.

You can buy seasons 1 and 2 on Amazon Prime Video, though, from £1.89 per episode or £12.99 per season. So newbies can get a taste of the scintillating cowboy drama that’s yet to come. And, with plans for Peacock to become free to Sky and Now TV customers later this year – with programming ad-supported – all four seasons of Yellowstone could be ready to stream pretty soon.

Remember, though, that if you’re away from your home country you can still access your streaming service subscription from anywhere, if you download a good VPN and follow our instructions above.