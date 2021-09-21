How to watch The Great British Bake Off 2021 online from anywhere

A dozen contestants (not the baker's kind) arrive in the Bake Off tent to flex their baking prowess in a bid to win the coveted Star Baker award each week. From bread week to biscuits, here's everything you need to know in order to watch The Great British Bake Off 2021 online no matter where you are in the world and bag a free stream.

Watch The Great British Bake Off 2021 Premiers on: Tuesday, September 21 at 8pm BST Stream for FREE in the UK: Channel 4 / All 4 (UK) Watch internationally: Netflix (US) / CBC (CA) / Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

As autumn arrives, there's nothing quite like cosying up on the couch and watching as 12 keen bakers get progressively more stressed in a stuffy tent somewhere in the English countryside. Will they rise to the challenge, or crack under pressure?

With Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas offering moral support throughout each signature, technical, and show-stopping bake, there's plenty to get excited about.

Offering quite the eclectic Class of 2021, this year's amateur bakers include 56-year-old London Met detective, Amanda, and - admittedly less exciting - Head of Finance, Jairzeno, a 51-year-old who's originally from Trinidad (much more exciting). This year's gaggle of bakers also includes the competition's youngest contestant, 19-year-old Psychology student, Freya.

Our stomachs are already rumbling at the thought of so many sweet and savory treats. Keep reading to find out exactly how to watch The Great British Bake Off online 2021 - or The Great British Baking Show if you happen to be in the US.

More Great British talent - watch Strictly Come Dancing 2021

How to watch Great British Bake Off for free in the UK

The Great British Bake Off finds its home on free-to-air linear TV channel, Channel 4, with series 12 starting on Tuesday, September 21 at 8pm BST. After that, episodes will air weekly every Tuesday at the same time. If you can't make it in front of the TV, you can watch live online or catch up on-demand using Channel 4's streaming platform, All 4, where it's confusingly listed as 'Series 5'. In other words, A.B. - After the Beeb. You'll need to create an account to watch, but you won't be asked for any payment details. The All 4 app is available across a number of devices, including iOS and Android smartphones and tablets and media streamers like Amazon Fire TV Stick, Chromecast, Roku, and Now TV. Select Smart TVs also have All 4 built into its interface. Episodes usually stay on All 4 to watch back for up to 30 days after their original air date.

How to watch Great British Bake Off online from anywhere in the world

We've detailed how you can watch The Great British Bake Off 2021 online, but bear in mind that if you're abroad at any point during this season's baking antics, you won't be able to stream from abroad or access All 4.

Don't chance missing a baking catastrophe thanks to geo-restrictions, though. While these restrictions may prevent you from accessing certain services and content, you can get around geo-blocks by using a VPN or Virtual Private Network. It's completely legal, very affordable, and easy to use - and it also encrypts your browsing, offering protection against cybercriminals and government snooping.

Use a VPN to watch The Great British Bake Off from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've thoroughly tested all of the major VPNs, and our No. 1 pick is ExpressVPN. It's fast, easy to use, and packs a great range of security features. You can also use it across a huge range of devices, including Android and Apple smartphones, the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. If you want to stay safe online and watch your preferred broadcast from anywhere, you won't find anything better than ExpressVPN. Better still, you can get an extra 3 months FREE if you sign up for an annual plan. And there's nothing to lose because if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location (a server in the UK in this case)

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to All 4 and start watching The Great British Bake Off as if you were back at home

How to watch The Great British Baking Show in the US

Otherwise known as The Great British Baking Show in the US, you'll be able to watch the 2021 season (Collection 9) not long after it airs in the UK on Netflix. In fact, new episodes will drop from Friday, September 24 at 3.01 am ET / 12.01am PT every week. Plans for Netflix range from $8.99 a month depending on the quality of stream you want and how many simultaneous connections you desire.



Related: discover today's best Netflix VPN

How to watch The Great British Bake Off 2021 in Canada

Sadly those in Canada may have a bit of a wait on their hands, with season 11 of The Great British Baking Show only arriving in the Great White North in August 2021. This likely means season 12 won't air in Canada until next summer. That said, you can stream all previous seasons on CBC Gem, which is also where new episodes will drop when they do eventually air. CBC Gem costs $4.99 a month and comes with a 30-day free trial. That said, you can watch some content with ads without an account. Abroad in Canada, but want to watch The Great British Bake Off when it airs back home? You can subscribe to a VPN to by-pass geo-restrictions and access your preferred streaming service.

How to watch The Great British Bake Off online in Australia

There's no official word on when season 12 of The Great British Bake Off will arrive down under. However, with streaming service Binge up-to-date with episodes from the previous season available to watch, we imagine Aussies won't have to wait long. This is good news considering Binge costs just AU$10 a month and comes with a 7-day free trial, making it an affordable way to watch The Great British Bake Off when it does arrive. Outside of the country? Get a VPN to unblock geo-restricted services.

The Great British Bake Off 2021 FAQ

The Great British Bake Off 2021 contestants

Amanda, 56, Detective from London

Chigs, 40, Sales Manager from Leicestershire

Crystelle, 26, Client Relationship Manager from London

Freya, 19, Psychology Student from North Yorkshire

George, 34, Shared Lives Co-ordinator from London

Giuseppe, 45, Chief Engineer from Bristol

Jairzeno, 51, Head of Finance from London

Jürgen, 56, IT Professional from Sussex

Lizzie, 28, Car Production Operative from Liverpool

Maggie, 70, retired Nurse & Midwife from Dorset

Rochica, 27, Junior HR Business Partner from Birmingham

Tom, 28, Software Developer from Kent

Who are the hosts of Great British Bake Off? Noel Fielding is joined by Matt Lucas for his second stint on the baking show since replacing Sandi Toksvig as co-host last year. Paul Hollywood is practically a part of the furniture at this point, with multi-talented Prue Leith (restauranteur, businesswoman, novelist) at his side judging the amateur bakers since the Bake Off's move from BBC One to Channel 4 in 2017.

What Bake Off week is it? If you're new to the tent, you may not know that each week of Bake Off takes on a theme, from pastry to biscuits, chocolate to bread week. The Bake Off team is keeping their baking utensils pretty close to their chest, but we'll be updating this list as and when we know.

Week One: Cake

Week Two: TBC

Week Three: TBC

Week Four: TBC

Week Five: TBC

Week Six: TBC

Week Seven: TBC

Week Eight: TBC

Week Nine: TBC

Week Ten: TBC

What are The Great British Bake Off Covid-19 precautions?

Much like last year, all 12 contestants, as well as the host, judges, and crew, will be self-isolating and getting tested, before entering their baking bubble. As co-host Matt Lucas said in an interview on Lorraine, they can then "all taste each other's bakes and there can be handshakes and all sorts."