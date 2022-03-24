Hostpapa acquires Cloud 9 Hosting to boost SMB offering

Audio player loading…

Web hosting provider HostPapa has expanded its cloud offerings by acquiring Cloud 9 Hosting.

Founded in 2007, Cloud 9 Hosting provides managed cloud hosting services to small and medium businesses by bringing critical accounting and tax applications into the cloud, including the likes of QuickBooks , Sage, Drake Tax and LaCerte Tax.

"We are excited to be part of the growing HostPapa team," said Matt Dubois, CEO of Cloud 9 Hosting. "With this acquisition, Cloud 9 Hosting will be able to scale to provide a level of service our customers have come to expect, while expanding services to a broader audience.”

Cloud boost

Hostpapa first entered the hosting market in 2002 with its application software related to dedicated hosting services.

“Cloud 9 Hosting is a reliable application hosting partner to small businesses, helping them move their accounting and tax applications into the cloud. This will enable HostPapa to expand into supporting these applications for our wider customer base,” said Jamie Opalchuk, HostPapa Founder and CEO.

“In line with our mission, the goal is to offer a full range of enterprise grade solutions at an affordable price for entrepreneurs and SMBs. We think Cloud 9 Hosting is the perfect addition to the growing HostPapa group that will help us continue pursuing these goals.”

TechRadar Pro has reached out to Hostpapa for information on the future structure of both companies following the acquisition.

Remarkably, the deal is Hostpapa’s third acquisition of a company that focuses on SMBs, this year. Back in January 2022, the company bought web hosting service provider, Osiris Communications for an undisclosed amount, and one month later, added WooCommerce hosting provider WooCart.