Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them trailer pulls us back into the Potterverse

The new trailer for Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them has landed, and takes us back to the wizarding world of Harry Potter, but with a twist.

This new film in the Potterverse centres around the adventures of Newt Scamander, former Magizoologist at Hogwarts who must start a new life in New York after being booted out for endangering lives with his 'fantastic beasts'.

The trailer promises the film will be an enchanting return to one of the most popular worlds of literature. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is released later this year in November.

We're already enchanted. Watch the trailer here: