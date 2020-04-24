Want the new coral Nintendo Switch Lite? Here's where you can still get it in the UK

April 24 marks the official launch date of the coral edition of the Nintendo Switch Lite in the UK. While the Switch Lite has been selling out constantly in the US, in the UK it's slightly easier to get hold of the console, and that includes this new colour variant. Below, we've rounded up some places where you can buy it right now.

A few notes on the Switch Lite: it's handheld-only, so if you want a console that plugs into your TV, you'll want to wait for new stock of the flagship Nintendo Switch console to arrive. That may take a while, though, and it costs £80 more than the Switch Lite's £199.99 RRP. If you want to play Animal Crossing: New Horizons right now, while you're bored in self-isolation, a Switch Lite is the way to go.

With retailers like Nintendo UK's official store and Very having sold out, though, you'll probably need to move fast if you want to buy the coral Nintendo Switch Lite. Here's where you can find it.

Nintendo Switch Lite – Coral Edition | £199.99 at Amazon UK

Amazon has limited stock of the Coral Switch Lite available at the time of writing.

Nintendo Switch Lite – Coral Edition | £199.99 at Game

The newest Nintendo Switch Lite unit. This pink version of the handheld-only Nintendo console is in-stock at Game at the time of writing, but other outlets have sold out, so move fast.

Nintendo Switch Lite – Coral Edition | Animal Crossing: New Horizons | £244.00 at Game

Let's face it, if you're buying a Switch Lite right now, you probably want one to play Animal Crossing: New Horizons. This bundle doesn't represent a massive saving or anything, but you're not paying over the odds, either.

Nintendo Switch Lite – Coral Edition | Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | £244.00 at Game

Mario Kart 8 is an old game, but demand for it has never really ceased. If you want one of the best exclusives on the system with your new handheld Switch, this bundle gives you that.

As mentioned, these could go out of stock as people look for things to do during the quarantine. If you feel like the Switch Lite fits comfortably in your means, it'll definitely make the next few weeks go by a bit quicker.

If you're in the market for the Nintendo Switch Lite in other colours, check out this quick price comparison chart below.

