Here's how to get the 2020 Apple MacBook Air for just £746 at Currys

Currys was already offering the 2020 Apple MacBook Air with a £100 discount this week, but we've just spotted an excellent promotion that can be utilised to further bring the cost down to an eye-watering sum of just £746.

There is a catch, of course - to get this full £250 discount, you'll need to be trading in an old device. What type of device? Well, according to Currys, it can be anything from its 'trade-in range,' which includes laptops, tablets, mobiles, and even smartwatches. That's quite a selection of different possible products, so this could be a great chance to not only bag the MacBook Air for its lowest ever UK price but clear all that old tech out of the cupboard too.

It is, however, worth noting that your old devices will have to be in good working order (no cracks), and your discount will also vary depending on the value of your device. The terms are fairly open, though, so you should be able to easily get a good discount here (on top of the already £100 off Currys is offering).

Apple MacBook Air deal at Currys

Apple MacBook Air 13 (2020, M1): £999 £746 at Currys

Save £250 - Trade in an old laptop, tablet, phone, or smartwatch to score yourself an Apple MacBook Air for the lowest price we've ever seen in the UK this week. With a powerful M1 chip, industry-leading battery life, and excellent Liquid Retina display, the MacBook Air is a great choice if you're looking for a classy laptop that's still got plenty of power under the hood.View Deal

The Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) currently sits at number one in our best laptops 2021 buyers guide - and for good reason too. It's not only bringing that classiness Apple products are known for, but for the first time ever also offering industry-leading power and battery life.

While a bit pricier than the usual Chromebooks or Windows laptops in the sub-£500 range, the MacBook Air is a great choice for a back to school laptop for university thanks to its power, fanless design, portability, and host of great software. Those interested in design work or music production will find it an excellent choice.

More MacBook Air deals in the UK

M1 Macbook Air (256GB): £999 £879.97 at Amazon

Save £119.03 - Alternatively, if you don’t want to trade in a device, you can still get a great deal on the M1 Macbook Air at Amazon. With a sales price of just £879.97 instead of £999, and this is easily the cheapest non-trade in price we’ve seen for this Apple laptop since Prime Day. This specific deal applies to the Gold Macbook Air, however, you’ll also find other colours on sale for £898 at Amazon. View Deal

We’ve seen some great Macbook Air deals with multiple retailers over the last few months, with the M1 Macbook Air's lowest non-trade in price dropping being £875 at Amazon - albeit on the gold colour only.

If you decide the Gold color or the Curry’s trade-in deal isn’t what you’re looking for, you’ll also find the M1 Macbook Air on sale for either £893 or £898 at Amazon and John Lewis, depending on your colour choice.

