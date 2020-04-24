Great 4K TV deals this weekend on Sony and Samsung TVs - now up to £500 off

Great savings on 4K TV deals are to be had this weekend over at Very and Currys, with potential discounts of up to £500 being offered on a range of truly superb Sony and Samsung TVs.

For starters, we've got this 70-inch Samsung UE70RU bad-boy for just £699 (was £1199) at Very - a potential £500 saving for those of you for which size really matters. If you're looking for something a little smaller, and a little curvier, then next up we've got this Samsung UE55RU curved 4K TV for just £449 (£849). Curved TVs are a rarity these days, but this Samsung is a stunner and it's now a massive £400 cheaper than recommended retail price.

Over at Currys, not only is there an easter mega sale going on right now, but they're also offering a 10% discount code on a range of premium Sony 4K TVs. This means you can pick up a Sony Bravia KD55X for just £674.99 (was £799) or it's bigger brother the Sony Bravia KD65X for just £899.99 (was £1099). To redeem these savings, simply use the code SONYSAVE10 at the checkout before your purchase on these excellent 4K TV deals.

Cheap 4K TV deals at Very and Currys

Samsung UE70RU7020KXXU 70-inch 4K TV | £1,199 £699 at Very

Save £500 on this truly stunning 70-inch TV deal at Very this weekend. With Samsung's True 4K Colour & Clarity picture technology, you'll be getting the sharpest picture possible, even at a whopping 70 inches. This is currently one of the best selling TVs at Very and sits at 4.5 stars out of 5 for customer reviews - it's likely to go fast, so act quickly.

Samsung UE55RU7300 55 inch curved 4K TV | £849 £449 at Very

Save £400 and get that cheap curved 4K TV you've always wanted this weekend at Very. With Samsung's UHD processor, UHD dimming, HDR and 4K Colour & Clarity technology, this curved TV isn't just style over substance - you'll be getting a razor-sharp picture.

Sony Bravia KD55X 55 inch 4K TV | £799.99 £674.99 at Currys

Use code: SONYSAVE10 at the checkout to get another 10% saving on this premium Sony Bravia 4K TV. Featuring Sony's 4K HDR X1 processor and Motion flow XR technology, your favourite shows and movies are sure to look stunning on this excellent smart TV. This discount code is only running until the 28th of April, so act quickly if you want to save another 10% on this mega-deal.

Sony Bravia KD65X 65 inch 4K TV | £1099.99 £899.99 at Currys

Use code: SONYSAVE10 at checkout and enjoy another 10% discount on this already superb Currys mega-deal. For those of you who need something a little bigger than the above 55-inch variant, look no further than this stunning, expansive premium 4K TV. This offer is only valid until the 28th of April, so grab this deal quickly if you're looking for a seriously nice television this weekend.

