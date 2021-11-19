Grab two top-class electric toothbrushes for less than half price in Amazon's Black Friday sale

Right now, you can pick up two Oral-B iO Series 6 electric toothbrushes for just £159.99 in Amazon's Black Friday sale. That's the cheapest we've ever seen this twin-pack, and a saving of £260 off the RRP.

Amazon's Black Friday deals always include some great offers on electric toothbrushes, and this year is no exception. The Oral-B iO Series 6 is good value even at full price, and earned a place in our guide to the best electric toothbrushes.

It's essentially the same as Oral-B's top-end brush, the iO Series 9, with the same live brushing guidance through the smartphone app, smart pressure sensor, and super quiet motor – all it's missing is the iO9's fancy charging case.

Today's best Oral-B Black Friday deals

£419.99 Oral-B iO6 twin pack: £419.99 £159.99 at Amazon

Save £260 - The Oral-B iO6 is a superb electric toothbrush, offering almost all the features of the top-end iO9, but with a lower price tag (all you're sacrificing is the fancy charging case). This set of two brushes is even better value, and on Black Friday it's a steal.

If the iO Series 6 isn't the right toothbrush for you, or you only need one handle, Amazon also has a range of deals on other brushes from Oral-B. We've collected together a selection of the very best here. All of these offers are genuine value for money, and the brushes are ones we'd use ourselves.

£299.99 Oral-B Genius X: £299.99 £109.99 at Amazon

Save £190 - The Oral-B Genius X is one of TechRadar's top-rate electric toothbrushes, and it's back to its lowest ever price for Black Friday. The Genius X gives real-time feedback to improve your technique, and our reviewer was impressed at how genuinely useful it is.

£139.99 Oral-B Pro 3 twin pack: £139.99 £54.99 at Amazon

Save £85 - This pair of stylish electric toothbrushes are back to their lowest ever price for Black Friday 2021. A good option if you're not interested in Bluetooth and app connectivity, they have three brushing modes and a smart pressure sensor that warns you if you're in danger of damaging your gums by pressing too hard.

£219.99 Oral-B Smart 6: £219.99 £59.99 at Amazon

Save £160 - Smart toothbrushes don't have to be expensive, and this Bluetooth-enabled one is a steal on Black Friday. It usually hovers around the £80 mark at Amazon, so this is a decent discount off the usual asking price. If the likes of the Genius X are too rich for your budget, the Smart 6 is an excellent alternative.

Oral-B Special Edition iO8: £449.99 Oral-B Special Edition iO8: £449.99 £149.99 at Amazon

Save £300 - This special edition iO8 is back to its lowest ever price for Black Friday. It comes with a smart magnetic travel pouch (handy for travelling), but the star is the toothbrush itself, which is extremely quiet, connects to the Oral-B smartphone app to track your brushing habits, and has a sensor that alerts you if you're pressing too hard or not hard enough.

We're rounding up all of this year's best Black Friday electric toothbrush deals from around the web, plus all of Amazon's best Black Friday deals, so stick with TechRadar to make sure you don't miss out.

