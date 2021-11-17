Grab these Samsung QLED TV and soundbar deals from Argos while you can

Argos is here to help your home cinema gets the upgrade it needs thanks to early Black Friday deals on Samsung QLED TVs and soundbars.

Not only is Argos giving offering its lowest ever prices on Samsung TVs but on select TVs, you can purchase a select Samsung soundbar for half-price – an excellent deal that will ensure your new TV experience isn't ruined by mediocre audio performance.

One of these bundles will save you £300 on a 65-Inch Neo QLED and sound system – that's on top of the £200 saving you're already making on the discounted TV.

(Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best Samsung QLED TV Black Friday deal

£1,198 Samsung 65-inch Q60A QLED with HW S60A sound bar: £1,198 £998 at Argos

Save £200 - This QLED offers deep blacks and vibrant colors at a fairly affordable price and the soundbar in this bundle will help deliver a much better audio performance than the in-built speakers. Remember to use code SAMSUNG50 at checkout to save an extra £50 and bring the cost of this home cinema setup below £1,000.

Samsung 65-inch QN85A NEO QLED 4K TV with HW Q600A sound system: £2,048 Samsung 65-inch QN85A NEO QLED 4K TV with HW Q600A sound system: £2,048 £1,748 at Argos

Save £300 - As you'd expect from one of Samsung's most high-end sets this 2021 Neo QLED delivers a superb 4K image thanks to its mini-LED tech, and with the bundled sound system you'll be treated to a greatly improved audio performance than what is built into this telly.



£1,398 Samsung 65-inch Q70A QLED TV with HW-S60A sound bar: £1,398 £1,248 at Argos

Save £150 - Thanks to its incredibly low input lag this set is a great choice for gamers, though the image isn't as strong as some of Samsung's other QLED TVs. With the HW-S60A soundbar included in this bundle you'll be able to greatly improve this set's audio performance for a more immersive home cinema experience.

£728 Samsung 65-inch AU7100 4K TV with HW T420 soundsystem: £728 £698 at Argos

Save £30 - The AU7100 may not be one of Samsung's premium QLED screens but it's a great option if you're looking for a more affordable 4K home cinema setup. With this bundle, you get HDR10+ support for great-looking visuals, Samsungs' easy to sue Tizen TV OS as well as a soundbar that greatly improves this TV's audio capabilities.

These are some of the best Black Friday 65-inch TV deals we've seen so far this year, so we'd recommend snatching them up before the deal ends – it's only set to last until the end of the month.

Whichever Samsung TV you choose to buy from the list above be sure to head to the Samsung Promotion App to claim up to £200 worth of benefits. This includes three-month memberships to Brit Box, YouTube Premium, Tidal, and Fiit as well five free UHD movie rentals through Rakuten TV.

As we head into the colder holiday season this should keep you and your family entertained while you spend more time indoors and will give you plenty of great ways to use your new home cinema setup.

