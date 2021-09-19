Get your iPhone 13 contract paid for 24 months with this fonehouse competition

The new iPhone 13 is finally here and Fonehouse has launched this competition to give one customer the chance to have their 24-month contract paid for.

If you’re a sucker for the latest Apple products, you’re probably going to want to get your hands on an iPhone 13 deal. Well, fonehouse is giving one customer who purchases an iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max or iPhone 13 mini between September 17 and October 31 the chance to get a contract of up to £65 a month effectively free.

All you have to do is purchase a new handset contract or upgrade to the latest iPhone from fonehouse.co.uk and you’re automatically entered. Remember to keep your receipt or proof of purchase because you won’t be able to claim your prize without it.

The lucky winner will need to provide proof of their bill each month for fonehouse to refund the cost. Whilst you’re waiting for the competition winner to be announced, all Fonehouse customers will be offered exclusive deals on Facebook, Instagram and twitter - just look for the #iP13FREE hashtag.

The fonehouse iPhone 13 competition

Get your iPhone 13 contract paid for by fonehouse

Enter the Fonehouse competition by purchasing a new handset contract or upgrading your existing one to the latest iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max or iPhone 13 mini between September 17 and October 31. The winner will be announced before December 25 and be able to claim back their monthly tariff of up to £65 for 24 months.View Deal

Can't decide whether to get the new iPhone? Compare the iPhone 13 vs iPhone 12 and learn everything you need to know about the iPhone 13 Pro to help you decide.