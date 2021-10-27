Get unlimited data and a free Galaxy Watch with this cheap Samsung Z Flip 3 deal

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 is certainly a unique handset, bringing back the nostalgia of snapping your phone closed to end a particularly feisty call. But with all of its uniqueness comes a high price tag.

Luckily, there are a number of great tariffs around to make this device feel more affordable, the latest coming directly from Samsung. You can pick up an unlimited data, calls and texts plan on this device for only £50 a month and £49.99 upfront.

On top of that, Samsung will throw in a free Galaxy Watch 4 with your purchase - a free gift worth at least £249. With that unlimited data cap and free gift, this works out as one of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 deals around.

However, it is well worth keeping in mind that Black Friday is now just one month away. If you're in no rush to buy your new phone, prices could come down even further during that time.

This Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 + free watch deal:

Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: at Samsung | Vodafone | £49.99 upfront | unlimited data, calls and texts | |£50 a month + free watch

There's a lot going for this Z Flip 3 deal directly from Samsung. Not only is it pretty affordable compared to other deals on this device, but it also comes with unlimited data and a free Galaxy Watch 4. That will only cost you £49.99 upfront and then £50 a month after that. View Deal

How to claim your free Galaxy Watch 4:

As we said above, the Galaxy Watch 4 doesn't automatically come with your handset. Instead, you'll have to claim it after you've purchased the device. You can do so via this Samsung explainer page.

You simply buy a Galaxy Z Flip 3 and submit a claim within 60 days of your purchase. You can do this via the Samsung Members app or via the link above. Samsung will let you know within 5 working days to confirm if your claim has been validated.

What is the Samsung Galaxy Flip like?

Read our Samsung Galaxy Flip 3 review



Considering the Flip 3 saw its price fall under the £1000 mark, it's suddenly looking like a really good value foldable phone. Like the Fold 3, it's now fitted with a Snapdragon 888 processor and offers 120Hz refresh rates with its display.

Also like the Fold, the Galaxy Flip 3 didn't see any changes to its camera quality but it has added a collection of new modes, allowing you to get the most out of your photos.

One of the key upgrades with this device is in its strength, fitting a display that is 3x as strong as the Flip 2. And with a Full HD AMOLED performance stretching across a 6.7-inch display, the screen quality is, in typical Samsung fashion, looking impressive.