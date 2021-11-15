Get this epic 75-inch Samsung QLED for £1,099 with this early Black Friday TV Deal

Early Black Friday deals continue with this incredible £500 discount on the new Q60A series 75-inch Samsung 4K TV.

This 75-inch TV delivers a beautiful picture with stunning clarity and vibrant colours thanks to its Quantum Dot technology, 4K crystal processor and Dual LED backlighting. Very has cut the price by a hefty £500, dropping the price of this 75-inch TV to just £1,099 (was £1,599).

(Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best Samsung 75-inch Q60A 4K TV Black Friday deal

£1,599 Samsung 75-inch Q60A QLED 4K Quantum HDR Smart TV (2021): £1,599 £1,099 at Very

Get a 75-inch QLED TV at a more affordable price with this £500 discount from Very. The Samsung Q60A delivers brilliant colours and incredible picture quality by using its Quantum Dot technology and 4K crystal processor.

This 75-inch Q60A TV doesn’t just offer a stunning picture, it also comes with 3D surround sound technology called Object Tracking Sound Lite (OTS Lite) to give you an immersive sound experience. You’re also getting Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support with this TV.

This is one of the cheapest ways you can get your hands on a 75-inch QLED TV, so don’t miss this deal if you’re after a huge TV.

More Samsung 75-inch Q60A 4K TV deals

Wherever you live, here are the cheapest prices for the Samsung 75-inch Q60A 4K TV:

More Black Friday deals