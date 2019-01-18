Get Sky Entertainment TV and fibre broadband for just £37 p/m in this flash sale

With popular shows like Game of Thrones and Westworld making returns to our TV screens there has never been a better time to get Sky Atlantic and some hefty broadband speeds to power the binge watching that is soon to come.

Luckily, Sky has helped combine the two, offering its fibre broadband and Sky Entertainment package for an affordable price. This broadband and TV deal will only cost you £37 a month which is a great price for the amount of content you're getting with it. For that price you'll have both average fibre speeds of 36Mb and over 300 channels. But you'll need to act fast - the flash sale only lasts until Monday January 21.

You can see all of the details of this deal down below or if you were wanting something slightly different then check out our best broadband and TV deals page for all of the best offers this month.

What do I get with the Sky Entertainment package?

With Sky's Entertainment package you're getting access to over 300 channels. This includes Sky Atlantic, perfect for fans of shows like Game of Thrones, Westworld, True Detective and a number of other award winning shows. Along with this you're also getting channels like Sky One, Fox, SYFY, Comedy Central and a host of others as well as the ability to pause, rewind and record live TV.

Sky Broadband and TV deals in full:

Sky Fibre Unlimited broadband and Entertainment | 18 months | 36Mb average speed | FREE anytime calls | £19.95 set-up | £37 a month

For less than £40 a month you are getting not just Sky's super fast fibre speeds but also a huge array of TV entertainment including Sky Atlantic filled with some of the biggest shows in the world. This is only a few quid more than Sky's standard ADSL and entertainment package so it's a major saving on some fast speeds. DEAL ENDS ON MONDAY JANUARY 21View Deal