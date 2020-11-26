Get big savings and huge data on Samsung's massive Note 20 Black Friday deal

If your Black Friday wish list is a Samsung Galaxy Note 20, then Mobile Phones Direct is beating the competition to the punch with a tremendous offer right now. We should warn you though... this handset might not fit in your Christmas stocking!

Beefed out with one of Three's exceptional 100GB tariffs, you can now pay just £39 a month for unlimited minutes and texts with your premium Samsung handset. With less than £50 to pay upfront, the overall spend works out cheaper than Mobile Phones Direct's previous Note 20 5G market-leader with the same 100GB tariff.

Rather not pay anything at all at the start for your 5G Black Friday phone deal? Then the retailer has got you sorted, too. The bills go up to £41, but you get that warm feeling of getting something for nothing. Details below...

Best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G Black Friday deals:

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G deals: how good is the phone?

Marketed as one of Samsung's largest handsets, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is the latest in Samsung's flagship launches, sitting alongside its superior Note 20 Ultra elder sibling. Alternatively known as a phablet, then, the Samsung's Note series holds its appeal in offering a bigger canvas for which creatives and businessmen and women alike can more easily work from on the go. This goes hand in hand with its S Pen functionality.

Tucked away into the bottom of the handset, the S Pen is dubbed one of the best stylus' available to use on a phone and works like a dream, even with the absence of the 120Hz rate on the Note 20 in comparison to its cousin, the S20. Able to doodle, take notes and carry out its selection of Air Gestures on the 6.64-inch OLED screen, removing the S Pen instantly draws up useful shortcuts that can take you to the likes of the Notes app, PENUP, and offering to compose Live Messages.

As well as its S Pen, the other standout feature of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G (as well as that all-important prefix on the end, which atones its compatibility with the fifth generation of mobile connectivity) is its triple camera array. Offering a versatile experience when shooting with your smartphone, then, you can enjoy taking stunning snaps with your Note 20, as well as capturing video in 8K resolution – you'll just have to splurge on an 8K monitor or TV to make it all worth it.