Get a massive £800 of the LG C1 OLED right now and beat the Black Friday rush

The hunt for the best TV deals this Black Friday has begun way ahead of schedule as the independent retailer Sevenoaks takes an early lead with a terrific low price on the LG C1 OLED TV. The standout offer is on the 65-inch LG C1 OLED which is now reduced by a whopping £800 and can be yours for £1699 (was £2499). Just make sure you enter the voucher code 'GDSAVE100' to get this price.

A 55-inch version of the same LG C1 OLED is also on sale for £1199 (was £1699) when using the same 'GDSAVE100' discount code. For those with a smaller budget, or who would simply prefer a smaller screen, it's another fantastic offer if you're looking to buy now to avoid the chaos of this year's Black Friday deals event.

We fully expect the LG C1 OLED to be one of the most popular buys during this year's sales as it's considered to be one of the very best TVs you can buy today. As well as its fantastic picture quality and responsive OS, it's a top pick for anyone with a PS5 or Xbox Series X. Thanks to the TV's HDMI 2.1 ports, it allows both current-gen consoles to reach their full potential and run supported games in 4K resolution at 120Hz to give you the smoothest experience.

LG C1 OLED deal

LG C1 OLED TV 65-inch LG C1 OLED TV: £2499 £1699 at Sevenoaks

Save £800 – Quite simply, it's the biggest price cut we've seen on the 65-inch LG C1 OLED ever. Most other TVs of this size and similar capabilities are at least £2000, so that shows just how much you're saving here. This top of the line set is regularly named as one of the best TVs you can buy, especially for those looking to get the most out of their PS5 or Xbox Series X consoles with support for 4K gaming at 120Hz. View Deal

LG C1 OLED TV 55-inch LG C1 OLED TV: £1699 £1199 at Sevenoaks

Save £500 – For those who would prefer to spend less or get a smaller screen with all the same features, this is a great price for the 55-inch LG C1 OLED. It's been £100 less before – if only very briefly at Amazon – so there's a chance it could be cheaper again on Black Friday. With this deal at Sevenoaks, though, you get a 5-year warranty included. View Deal

Read more As well as offering some of the best prices we've ever seen for the LG C1 OLED, Sevenoaks is a good place to buy from because all TV purchases come with a 5-year warranty. That'll give you some added peace of mind when your new set arrives, that if anything breaks within that time (as long as it's not accidental damage) you're covered.

More OLED TV deals

If you'd still prefer to hold fire for now then you'll want to keep an eye on our roundup of all the best Black Friday TV deals over the next few weeks.

You can also find more cheap OLED TV deals or more budget-friendly cheap TV deals if you don't need the high-end tech found in these sets.