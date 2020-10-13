Get a 2020 smartphone from only £114.99 with these heroic Huawei P40 Lite deals

It's that time, eh? Your old smartphone has given up the ghost and you're ready to get back into the mobile market. But you've seen some of the prices around on brand new Samsungs and iPhones and it's got you a little... concerned. Then you've got a lot to thank Prime Day deals 2020 and Huawei for.

Released just six months ago, the Huawei P40 Lite is a modern smartphone that you can get for a mere £144.99 thanks to a healthy discount this Prime Day. For that cash, you get 128GB of storage, a lovely 6.4-inch FHD+ screen and a 48MP main camera. That's a hot spec sheet for such a low cost.

Still a bit more than you ideally wanted to spend? Well the good news continues, as the P40 Lite's even cheaper brethren - the Huawei P40 Lite E - has come down to a bargain basement £114.99.

You still get a 48MP triple camera on the front, a decent battery and a large, bezel-free display. Ideal for somebody who wants the apps, without having to shell out for a pricey piece of kit.

Huawei P40 Lite: at Amazon | SIM-free | £208 £144.99

Amazon has managed to knock off a lot off for this Prime Day bargain, getting it down waaaaaaay below the £200-mark. The cameras are way better than a phone that costs this little should be, and there's 128GB storage for all your snaps and apps, too.

Huawei P40 Lite E: at Amazon | SIM-free | £133 £114.99

Good luck finding a better, practically new smartphone from a big name manufacturer cheaper than this in 2020. Yes, you're reading that correctly - just £114.99, thanks to a big discount. You get a 48MP triple camera and a more than decent 6.4-inch screen. Enjoy!

Just remember, these new Huawei phones don't use the Android operating system any longer. You'll get your apps from the Huawei Mobile Services library instead meaning no Facebook, YouTube, Google Maps and other such apps.

