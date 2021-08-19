Get 30% off the ultimate GPS cycling watch bundle at Wiggle right now

Right now, you can pick up the Polar Grit X multisports GPS watch, together with the Polar H10 heart rate monitor, a bike mount and a saddle bag for £314.30 at Wiggle. That's a saving of 30% off the regular asking price, and it's a genuinely great deal.

The Polar Grit X has never dropped below £314.44 at Amazon – and that's for the watch alone, not this entire bundle. The H10 heart rate monitor usually sells for around £60 by itself, and the extra handlebar mount and saddle bag sweeten the deal even further.

If you're not in the UK, scroll down for the best Polar Grit X deals near you.

Polar Grit X bundle: £449 £314.30 at Wiggle

Save £134.70 This deal from Wiggle absolutely smashes the best deals at Amazon, where you'd usually expect to pay at least £400 for everything you're getting here. We're not sure how long stock will last, but we wouldn't be surprised if it sells out soon.

The Polar Grit X is a seriously tough watch, and when we tested it we were particularly impressed by its advanced training tools (including suggested sessions based on your fitness and previous workouts), plus its in-depth recovery insights that help make sure you're getting enough rest between sessions.

Data from both the Grit X and the H-10 heart rate monitor syncs automatically with Polar Flow, which is one of the best fitness apps around. All your stats are clearly presented, including activity totals, progress reports, sleep patterns, and training plans. Overall, it's a great little package, and one that gives Garmin's top-end watches a real run for their money.

Other great sports watch deals

If the Polar Grit X doesn't appeal, there are lots more great deals around right now from the biggest sports watch brands.

Garmin Vivoactive 4S: £259.99 £199.95 at Amazon

Save £60.04 This is the 42mm version of the Vivoactive 4 – a solid mid-level GPS sports watch that's also stylish enough for everyday wear. It usually hovers around the £250 mark, so this is a decent deal if you're looking for a great all-rounder.

Garmin Venu 2S: £349.99 £287 at Amazon

Save £62.99 The Venu 2 only launched a couple of months ago, and this is the cheapest we've seen it so far. The 2S is the smaller version, and packs all the same features as its larger sibling, including GPS, guided on-screen workouts, offline music storage, stress monitoring, and a high-res AMOLED display.



Garmin Venu Sq: £179.99 £124.99 at Amazon

Save £55 This isn't quite the cheapest we've ever seen the Venu Sq, but it's extremely close, and this stylish little smartwatch normally sells for around £150 these days. It's light and comfortable, with on-board GPS, and contactless payments through Garmin Pay.

More Polar Grit X deals

Not in the UK? Here are the best Polar Grit X deals near you.