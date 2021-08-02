Garmin's summer sale is on now – but these deals are even hotter

Garmin's summer sale is on now, and the deals are pretty impressive, but you can find the same watches even cheaper if you know where to look. That's where we come in.

The stylish Vivomove Luxe – a special edition of the Garmin Vivomove with a rose gold face and leather band – is down from £439.99 to £389.99 when bought direct from Garmin, but if you head to Jura Watches you can find it for £299 – and get a further 10% off at the checkout when you enter the voucher code GET10, bringing the price down to just £269.11.

If you'd prefer something sportier, Amazon has undercut Garmin's summer deal on the Vivomove Style with rose gold hardware and a white silicone band, cutting its price from £259.99 to £206.01.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Garmin watch deals near you.

Garmin Vivomove Luxe: £439.99 £269.11 at Jura Watches

Save £170.88 Garmin has knocked this stylish women's watch down to £389.99 in its summer sale, but you can get a much bigger discount at Jura Watches. It's listed at £299, but enter the code GET10 at the checkout and you'll get the full discount.

Garmin Vivomove Style: £259.99 £206.01 at Amazon

Save £53.98 Garmin has knocked the Vivomove Style down to £209 in its summer sale, but Amazon has just managed to undercut it with this offer on the model with rose gold hardware and a white silicone band.

More Garmin summer deals

Looking for something a bit more rugged? Amazon has also undercut Garmin's summer deal on the Instinct Esports Edition, which you can now snap up for £214.01. Garmin's deal is pretty good at £219.99, but Amazon's price is the cheapest we've ever seen it.

Garmin is also offering a decent saving on the Fenix 6S (the slightly smaller version of the flagship Garmin Fenix 6), cutting it to £429.99, but Amazon has outdone it yet again by slashing its price to £349. Stock is already limited, which is understandable since we've only seen the Fenix 6S cheaper than this once.

Garmin Instinct Esports Edition: £269.99 £214.01 at Amazon

Save £55.98 This special edition Garmin Instinct (which can display your heart rate on screen while you're streaming) is down to £219.99 in Garmin's summer sale, but you can grab it for even less at Amazon if you move fast. We've not seen it drop below £220 before, so this is a deal not to be missed.

If you're not in the UK, here are the best deals near you.