The cheapest place to buy FIFA 17

Update: Today's the day, FIFA 17 is out and available to buy in-store. This means that there's a good chance to get some in-store bargains if you weren't able to pre-order.

Morrisons is currently the cheapest place to get your hands on the standard edition of the game on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, costing £38 both in-store and online. Sainsburys aren't too far behind them with their price of £40 for the standard edition on PS4, Xbox One, PS3, and Xbox 360.

The release of FIFA 17 has also heralded some excellent console bundle deals that are worth jumping on. At Sainsburys you can get FIFA 17 bundled with either the new PlayStation 4 Slim or an Xbox One S for just £239.

There's also a great deal at Smyths Toys at the moment for PlayStation fans where you can get the PlayStation Slim bundled with FIFA 17 for only £149.99. These deals are selling fast so you'll have to be quick off the mark.

Update: Unfortunately, that Smyths Toys £5 discount offer has now expired, but for the standard edition of the game across all consoles it still remains the cheapest place to buy.

Today is your last chance to pre-order online as the game will be released in store and online tomorrow.

That time of year is rolling around again – FIFA 17 release day. This year you can get your hands on the title from September 29 in the UK and we've rounded up the cheapest places to go about doing so.

The game is being released in three editions: Super Deluxe, Deluxe, and standard. As you'd expect the Deluxe editions are, by their very names, going to cost you a little more, but if you're not all that bothered about added Team of the Week loan players and Ultimate Team Gold Packs then you'll no doubt be satisfied with the standard version of the beautiful game.

Standard Edition PS4

The cheapest you'll find FIFA 17 Standard Edition is Smyths Toys, which is selling the game for £41.99 with the added bonus of a £5 discount when using the code 'Fifa5' if you preorder before midnight on September 27.

It's worth bearing in mind, though, that although Game is charging most at £45.99, it's also throwing in a Now TV three month Entertainment pass worth £14.99 on top which does significantly increase the value of the purchase.

If you've never shopped with Zavvi before there's also a good opportunity to save some money; by using the code 'WELCOME' on your first order you can save 10%, taking FIFA 17 down to just £40.

Smyths Toys – £41.99 plus the chance to save £5 with code 'Fifa5' when pre-ordered before midnight on September 27

Tesco Direct – £42 plus free UK delivery

Zavvi – £44.99 plus free UK delivery. (10% discount code 'WELCOME' available for new customers).

Game – £45.99 plus free UK delivery and a NOW TV three month Entertainment pass

At time of writing, Amazon UK had no price available for the standard PS4 edition of the game.

Standard Edition Xbox One

Like with the PlayStation 4 game, Smyths Toys is offering the best price on Xbox One, if you get the chance to use that £5 discount code. If not, though, it's worth your time looking to Amazon who have the game for £41.85.

The Game offer of a Now TV three month pass is also available on the Xbox One version of the game, as is Zavvi's 10% welcome offer.

Amazon UK – £41.85 plus free UK delivery

Smyths Toys – £41.99 plus the chance to save £5 with code 'Fifa5' when pre-ordered before midnight on September 27

Tesco Direct – £42 plus free UK delivery

Zavvi – £44.99 plus free UK delivery. (10% discount code 'WELCOME' available for new customers).

Game – £45.99 plus free UK delivery and a NOW TV three month Entertainment pass

Standard Edition PS3 and Xbox 360

If you're playing on PlayStation 3 or Xbox 360, you'll be able to get the standard edition of FIFA 17 for a little but cheaper than those playing on the latest generation. But, surprisingly, not that much cheaper.

As with the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions of the game also qualify for that Now TV pass from Game, as well as the 10% welcome discount from Zavvi and the Smyths pre-order discount.

Smyths Toys – £39.99 plus the chance to save £5 with code 'Fifa5' when pre-ordered before midnight on September 27

Amazon UK – £40 plus free UK delivery

Tesco Direct – £40 plus free UK delivery

Argos – £43.49 plus free UK delivery

Zavvi – £44.99 plus free UK delivery. (10% discount code 'WELCOME' available for new customers).

Game – £43.99 plus free UK delivery and a NOW TV three month Entertainment pass

Standard Edition PC

There are less places to purchase the PC version of FIFA 17, but that does make your job easier when it comes to finding a bargain.

CDKeys – £33.99

Game – £42.99 plus a NOW TV three month Entertainment pass

Origin Store – £49.99

Deluxe Edition PS4

As you'd expect, you'll pay slightly more for the Deluxe Edition of the game but the cheapest place you'll find it is, once again, Smyths Toys and that's before you even add that £5 discount code.

Smyths Toys – £58.99 plus the chance to save £5 with code 'Fifa5' when pre-ordered before midnight on September 27

Amazon UK – £59 plus free UK delivery

Tesco Direct – £59 plus free UK delivery

Game – £59.99 plus free UK delivery and a NOW TV three month Entertainment pass

Argos – £59.99 plus free UK delivery

Deluxe Edition Xbox One

The same pattern pretty much follows for the FIFA 17 Deluxe Edition on Xbox One.

Smyths Toys – £58.99 plus the chance to save £5 with code 'Fifa5' when pre-ordered before midnight on September 27

Tesco Direct – £59 plus free UK delivery

Amazon UK – £59.99 plus free UK delivery

Game – £59.99 plus free UK delivery and a NOW TV three month Entertainment pass

Argos – £59.99 plus free UK delivery

Deluxe Edition PS3 and Xbox 360

You're looking at fairly even footing when it comes to the PS3 and Xbox 360 offers, with the only price difference featuring on Amazon which, though cheapest, is charging more for the PlayStation 3 version of the game.

Amazon UK – £49.85 plus free UK delivery for Xbox 360 and £54 for PlayStation 3.

Smyths Toys – £53.99 plus the chance to save £5 with code 'Fifa5' when pre-ordered before midnight on September 27

Tesco Direct – £54 plus free UK delivery

Argos – £56.49 plus free UK delivery

Game – £57.99 plus free UK delivery and a NOW TV three month Entertainment pass

Super Deluxe Edition

You won't find the Super Deluxe Edition of the game at a physical retailer but it can be purchased via Xbox Live Store for Xbox One, PlayStation Store for PlayStation 4, and Origin Store for PC.

For anyone who already owns FIFA 16 and wants to purchase FIFA 17 Super Deluxe on the same platform, EA is offering a loyalty discount. If you purchase FIFA 17 Super Deluxe through the main menu of FIFA 16, you'll be able to save 10%.

Bundles

It's also worth bearing in mind that there are some great bundle deals on the go just now, particularly for anyone looking to purchase FIFA 17 and an Xbox One S.

At Tesco and Amazon you can get your hands on a 500GB Xbox One S plus Fifa for as little as £249.

If you're more in the market for a PlayStation 4 Slim then there's a great deal at Amazon right now which includes a 1TB console with a special steelbook cover FIFA 17 and an extra controller for £309.99.