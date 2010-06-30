Microsoft Kinect only supports two active players

Microsoft's Kinect can only support two active players, with the tech specs revealed by online retailers

Tech specs for Microsoft's Kinect have been revealed, with the surprise news that the motion-controller for Xbox 360 can only support up to two active players.

While many of us simply don't have the space in our living rooms to envisage playing four player Kinect Sports sessions, the fact that Nintendo and Sony's own motion control systems do support up to four players at once is sure to be seen as a slight limitation with Microsoft's own motion-controller for the Xbox 360.

Tracks 20 joints per player

Kinect's skeletal tracking system is able to track up to 20 joints per active player and map them instantly to your on-screen Xbox Live avatar.

The camera's 320x240 resolution has been slightly reduced from the 640x480 resolution of the original PrimeSense tech that Kinect was based upon.

Here are those Kinect Technical Specifications in full:



Sensor

Colour and depth-sensing lenses

Voice microphone array

Tilt motor for sensor adjustment



Field of View

Horizontal field of view: 57 degrees

Vertical field of view: 43 degrees

Physical tilt range: 27 degrees

Depth sensor range: 1.2m - 3.5m



Data Streams

320x240 16-bit depth @ 30 frames/sec

640x480 32-bit colour@ 30 frames/sec

16-bit audio @ 16 kHz



Skeletal Tracking System

Tracks up to 6 people, including 2 active players

Tracks 20 joints per active player

Ability to map active players to Xbox LIVE Avatars



Audio System

Xbox LIVE party chat and in-game voice chat (requires Xbox LIVE Gold Membership)

Echo cancellation system enhances voice input

Speech recognition in multiple languages

UK retailers such as Game and HMV are already planning how they are going to demonstrate Microsoft's new motion-control tech when it arrives in stores later this year.

UK online retailer ShopTo is currently listing Kinect for Xbox 360 with a recommended retail price of £129.99 and release date of November 19 – although that pricing and release date has still to be officially confirmed by Microsoft.

Via Electronic Theatre