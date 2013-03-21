Wii have a plan for U: Nintendo to reassure UK retailers over sales

When Nintendo ruled out a Wii U price-cut following sluggish early sales, some UK retailers took matters into their own hands and knocked around £50 off the RRP.

Well, according to the ShopTo website, one of many companies to sacrifice potential Nintendo Wii U profits in a bid to shift inventory, the experiment hasn't worked in the way it would have liked.

The company told trade site MCV that the 20 per cent reduction has in price "has resulted in a smaller than desired increase in sales at this stage."

Indeed, retailers retailers seem worried. Another major UK seller has apparently told the site that its looking at reducing the Wii U shelf space and fears that the console "could be the Gamecube all over again."

Building momentum

In response, NIntendo has moved to calm the panic and said it plans to meet with retailers in the next few weeks to outline its strategy to stimulate growth.

The company told MCV: "We'll be speaking to our retailers directly over the next few weeks to take them through our plans for building Wii U momentum over the course of 2013."

"We have a strong and broad line-up of software launching this year and we look forward to updating – and exciting – our partners over the coming weeks."

That still doesn't sound like an official price cut is in the works, which is a shame, because it's impossible to built momentum before you start moving.

Via MCV