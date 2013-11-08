First set of Xbox One TV and entertainment apps announced

Microsoft's been a bit hush-hush about the Xbox One TV and media features that the UK will be getting, but it has now confirmed a number of entertainment apps that will be arriving very shortly.

The apps will be coming to the Xbox One between the console's launch date of November 22 and spring 2014, according to Microsoft, although the UK won't be getting Xbox Guide support like the US.

So what's on the list? The UK will be getting its hands on the following: Netflix, 4OD, Lovefilm, Blinkbox, Now TV, Eurosport, Machinima, TED, Twitch, Wuaki.tv, Demand 5, Crackle and Muzu TV.

Wave one

Microsoft called this the "first wave" of entertainment apps, saying it will continue to release more "every month" and announce new partners in due course.

It also confirmed that it will bring all of its Xbox 360 apps to the Xbox One "over time" as they're retooled for the new console.

On top of these, Xbox One will also launch have a bunch of console-specific applications, including Xbox Fitness, Xbox Video, Xbox Music, Skype, Internet Explorer, SkyDrive and Upload.

We were expecting BBC iPlayer to make an appearance on the launch apps although it's currently MIA. The BBC told us in a statement: "Whilst we are working to bring BBC iPlayer to Xbox One in the future, we have no further details to share at this time."