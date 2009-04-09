Facebook and PS3 near in-game tie-in

Word is emanating from the MI6 Marketing Summit that Facebook and Sony are working on a tie-in that would allow you to access Facebook functionality within a game.

According to Joystiq, a panelist asked John Davidson from Sony whether there would ever be a time when someone could do something on a PS3 game and then could 'spit it out to Facebook'.

Davidson replied that such an idea is already in the works and is "critical not just for marketing but for the types of games we're trying to develop. That day is coming quicker than some may think."

How social is social networking?

This doesn't necessarily mean that he's referring to Facebook and could conceivably be talking about an extension of the social networking offered by PlayStation Home or some other more wide ranging application.

But this could mean anything from being able to Facebook chat with a buddy while attempting to kill him on Killzone 2, or just posting a message to your feed whenever you win a trophy in a certain game.

Either way, it's hard to see whether the option for multi-tasking to that level would ever be taken up by the PS3 masses, especially if a chat window decided to pop up in a crucial part of a game when you're trying to get Sackboy over a particularly annoying ravine.

Via Joystiq