Before the NX, Nintendo is bringing back the NES

As many people have pointed out, we've stepped into a cultural time machine: Blink 182 are back, a Clinton is running for President of the US, and everyone's playing Pokemon. Now we've got another for the list: Nintendo is bringing back the NES.

The company has announced the Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition, a smaller version of its iconic 80s console that can be plugged into your TV via an HDMI cable.

Launching this November 11 for US$59.99 and AU$99.95 (around £45) Nintendo's retro box comes with 30 built-in games and a NES Mini controller.

You'll be able to buy additional controller separately, but Nintendo says the Wii's Classic Controller Pro is also compatible.

You can also use the NES Mini controller to play Virtual Console NES games with your Wii or Wii U, by connecting it to the Wii Remote.

Bundled in the box is the aforementioned HDMI cable and a USB cable, which Nintendo says you'll need to power the console, but later admits that you'll also need an AC adapter (not included) for it to work. Chances are you already have one lying around at home, though.

Though we don't have official UK pricing yet, we'll update when we know more. For the time being, you can peruse the entire list of included games below.

Nintendo tells Kotaku it doesn't plan on selling any additional titles for the console, and it can't connect to the internet or external storage device to tap into games that way.

Balloon Fight

Bubble Bobble

Castlevania

Castlevania II: Simon's Quest

Donkey Kong

Donkey Kong Jr.

Double Dragon II: The Revenge

Dr. Mario

Excitebike

Final Fantasy

Galaga

Ghosts 'n Goblins

GRADIUS

Ice Climber

Kid Icarus

Kirby's Adventure

Mario Bros.

Mega Man 2

Metroid

NINJA GAIDEN

PAC-MAN

Punch-Out!! Featuring Mr. Dream

StarTropics

SUPER C

Super Mario Bros.

Super Mario Bros. 2

Super Mario Bros. 3

Tecmo Bowl

The Legend of Zelda

Zelda II: The Adventure of Link