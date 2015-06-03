10 things we learned from the first Fallout 4 trailer

Fallout 4 was rumored to take place in Boston, and it looks it will be, at least in part, based on some telling imagery in the trailer.

In the photo below you can see the Bunker Hill Monument. Not to be confused with the similar-looking Washington Monument used in Fallout 3, this monument proves that while we might not be starting in the Capital Wasteland, we won't be too far away from it. We get a glimpse of the State House too.