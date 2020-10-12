Freeview Play lands on Amazon Fire TVs amid Prime Day discounts

Freeview Play, the UK's free-to-air digital broadcaster, is now launching on Amazon Fire TV Edition TVs – bringing over 20,000 hours of on demand content to the budget television range.

The Freeview Play service is a highly desirable addition to any smart TV, and it's great to see Amazon include it on its Fire TV Edition televisions, bringing it more in line with Philips TVs and Sony TVs in the UK. It packs in content from catchup services (BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, My5 and UKTV Play) alongside live TV for a bumper offering that won't cost you a penny.

The service is set to land later in the year, meaning you can expect it before 2020 is out.

These budget sets are manufactured by the likes of Toshiba and Insignia, but carry the Fire TV operating system used on the Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Freeview Play is quite the coup for Amazon, given a handful of high-profile TV brands don't currently support the service in the UK. You won't find it on new Samsung TVs, and LG TVs in 2020 for some reason don't carry it either – despite it having featured on their 2019 and 2018 predecessors.

Today's news doesn't seem to extend to Fire TV streaming sticks, though, which would have been far more exciting given the massive install base – but the addition to Fire TV Edition TVs could still act to persuade some undecided buyers to pick up a model this Prime Day.

While the Prime Day deals kick off in earnest from October 13, early offers are already popping up, including on Fire TV Edition TVs

Not seeing the deals you want for your region? Check out these offers below to bring Fire TV to your living room.