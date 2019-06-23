Fortnite season 10 will bring changes to system requirements

Season 10 of Fortnite won't just bring surface changes to the game world, it'll also see some changes to the system requirements for the PC version of the game.

When the update drops later this year, Epic has announced that those playing on PC will have to have a DirectX 11 compatible graphics card to continue playing.

In the official announcement, Epic states that while a DirectX 11 compatible graphics card has always been a system requirement, support has been extended to players sporting older models. Now, the requirements are tightening.

Raising the standards

The reason, Epic explains, is that this change "allows us to focus our development and testing efforts to further optimize the Fortnite experience for all players."

DirectX 11 has been available for many years now and is supported by a wide range of graphics cards so it's not likely that this announcement will leave a large number of players out in the cold when season 10 comes around. However, Fortnite is still a popular game with a wide-ranging player base so it's not impossible that some players will be affected.

If you're not entirely certain about the status of your graphics card, it could be worth checking before season 10 drops to be prepared.