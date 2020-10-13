Fitness tracker deals: big savings on Samsung watches for Amazon Prime Day

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is one of the best-looking fitness trackers around right now, thanks to its smart, minimalist design – and it's great value on Amazon Prime Day.

Amazon has knocked some serious cash off the whole Active 2 range, including the sporty Under Armour edition and the sleek, lightweight aluminium version. There are also big savings on the Active 2 Golf Edition, which comes pre-loaded with maps for over 40,000 courses around the world.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (Under Armour Edition): £279 £219 at Amazon

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 is a premium fitness tracker that's stylish enough to wear every day. When we tested it, we were particularly impressed by its bright display and digital dial that makes navigating between apps and songs a breeze. The Under Armour Edition features a tough 40mm plastic case, and is available in Mod Grey and (for a slightly higher price) Aqua Black.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (Bluetooth aluminium 44mm): £269 £209 at Amazon

If you like the feature set of the Galaxy Watch Active 2, but aren't keen on plastic watches, this aluminium version ticks all the boxes. It's smart and super lightweight, but still packs in all the activity tracking and smartwatch features you'd expect. This is the larger 44mm model, and is available in Aqua Black and Pink Gold.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (Bluetooth aluminium 40mm): £239 £189 at Amazon

This version of the Galaxy Watch Active 2 has a 40mm metal case, making it a better choice for smaller wrists, It comes in Pink Gold and Aqua Black, and features automatic workout detection, GPS, contactless payments, sleep and stress tracking, heart rate monitoring and app notifications right on your wrist,View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (Golf Edition 44mm): £319 £259 at Amazon

This specialized sports watch comes with Samsung's premium Smart Caddie app pre-installed, with accurate satellite and graphic maps of over 40,000 golf courses around the world, touch targeting and shot history. It's water resistant too, with a display that's easy to read even in direct sunlight.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (Golf Edition 40mm): £299 £239 at Amazon

This version of Samsung's golf watch is slightly smaller than the model above, with otherwise identical specs. The 40mm model is available in a wide range of colours, but the Prime Day deal only applies to the pink edition.

If those prices are a little steep, Amazon has also included the original Samsung Galaxy Watch Active in its Prime Day deals. Sure, it lacks the lovely rotating bezel of the newer watch, but it's still an excellent fitness tracker, complete with GPS, activity tracking, sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring and much more. At under £140, it's a real bargain.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active (40mm): £169 £139 at Amazon

It may be a couple of years old now, but the original Galaxy Watch Active is still a solid fitness tracker, and well worth considering if you're sticking to a budget. It lacks the rotating dial of the Active 2, but still looks great and offers essential features including on-board GPS, a range of activity tracking modes, sleep tracking, app notifications, and support for third party apps. It's available in black, rose gold and silver.

