Fitbit Versa deals available from under £100 - cheap fitness trackers on sale now

It's January, which means fitness tracker deals are abundant across the UK. We're taking a particular look at these excellent Fitbit Versa deals below - they offer a great cheap fitness tracker whatever your budget or feature requirements. These particular models all offer a full-screen experience, as well, which means you'll be able to take full advantage of phone pairing for notifications and call / text features in some cases.

We've also got another eye on a range of cheap fitness trackers under £100 further down the page, so be sure to check out what Garmin and Huawei have to offer. You'll be paying a little more than £100 for the Versa and Versa 2 deals on offer here, but the extra features are often worth the price jump.

Coming in the cheapest of the Fitbit Versa family is the Lite. It's a pared-down version of the fully-fledged Fitbit Versa, but ideal for anyone looking to track their fitness without spending over $100 / £100 and getting bogged down with a set of features they won't use.

This cheap fitness tracker doesn't exactly skimp on its offerings either, however. If you choose the slimline Versa Lite, you're getting all the fitness and sleep tracking you'd expect from a Fitbit as well as app and notification integration with your phone, four-day battery life, and a swim-proof casing.

The Versa and Versa 2 fitness trackers offer a step up in the range of features on offer, with the slight increase in price tag to match (though you're still getting a great price in these Fitbit Versa deals).

Fitbit was there right from the start of the fitness tracker revolution, and continues to lead with a strong suite of tracking dynamics paired with a good app experience too. For even more cheap fitness tracker deals, we're taking a look at some other models under £100 so you can get a full view of the market.

Today's best Fitbit Versa deals

Fitbit Versa Lite | £149.99 £99.99 at Currys

The Fitbit Versa Lite is one of the cheapest ways to start tracking your fitness from your wrist (with a large screen). You're getting all the basic monitoring and analysis you'd expect from a Fitbit but also phone notifications and sleep monitoring. If you're after something with on-screen workouts and music, you'll want to check out the flagship Versa model.

Fitbit Versa | £199.99 £123.49 at Amazon

The original Fitbit Versa experience offers everything you'd want from your new fitness tracker as well as guided workouts with step by step instructions on your wrist, music storage and playback, and Fitbit Pay functionality.

Fitbit Versa 2 | £199.99 £159 at Currys

The Fitbit Versa 2 will set you back more than the original Fitbit Versa this week, but you're getting some fantastic extra features built in. For starters, Alexa is built straight into the device, but you can also benefit from on-screen guided exercises, music support, and voice and text integration.

More fitness tracker deals for 2020

Huawei Band 3 Pro | £79.99 £49.99 at Very

Coming it at just under £50 this week, the Huawei Band 3 Pro offers some great features for such a low price tag. You're getting a heart rate tracker and GPS system in this waterproof fitness tracker with 14 day standby battery life.

Garmin Vivosport | £169.99 £79.99 at Amazon

Usually sitting closer to £170, this Garmin fitness tracker deal is a great deal this week. Garmin are well known for their affordable activity tracking with GPS included, and the Vivosport also offers a seven day battery so it's ready to go whenever you are.

Fitbit Inspire HR | £89.99 £72.38 at Amazon

You're losing the screen from the Fitbit Versa deals you'll find above, but you're picking up some advanced metrics at a great price. If you're simply after an effective fitness tracker device with activity metrics and a comfortable design, you could do a lot worse than the Inspire HR.

