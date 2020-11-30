Expand your Xbox Series X storage with this surprising Cyber Monday SSD deal

The Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X has got a discount. This expansion card adds a whopping 1TB of storage to the onboard 1TB for the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, meaning you have twice as much space to pack in purchased games or downloaded titles from Xbox Game Pass.

You can get the Seagate Storage Expansion Card right now for just £205.22 at Amazon, after a £14.77 discount on the SSD. That's pretty good considering how new the console and it's related accessories are, launching in mid-November. Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Xbox Series X accessory deals in your region.

Crucially, you need an SSD (solid state drive) to store Xbox Series X games – given that's the technology employed by the console's onboard storage – and while there are cheaper options out there for SSD storage, this is the official accessory, Seagate having also partnered with Microsoft for a range of Xbox One hard drives.

That means this expansion card is "exclusively compatible" with the "Xbox Velocity Architecture" than enables faster load times and some of the console's fancier processing improvements.

You can use a USB drive for older Xbox One games, but they won't be as fast or make full use of the new console's capabilities.

Be wary on this Amazon page, though. The same page lists Xbox One hard drives in different colors, and you'll want to make sure you select the Xbox X/S model (under 'Style Name'), which is only available in a 1TB capacity.

