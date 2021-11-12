EE's Black Friday sale includes cheap Google Pixel 6 deals with a free Xbox Series S

EE has just launched a collection of eye-catching phone contracts aimed directly at gamers as part of its Black Friday sale,. Along with a collection of flagship smartphones from Samsung, Google and Oppo, you can now score a free Xbox.

This promotion spans the Google Pixel 6, Samsung Galaxy A52s, Oppo A94 and Oppo Find X3 Lite. Pick your handset, place your order and an Xbox Series S with 3 months of Game Pass Ultimate will be thrown in absolutely free.

The selection of options up for grabs either come with 10GB or 100GB of data. If you don't need the higher sum, the 10GB options also land you EE Smart plans - that means you get to choose an added benefit for free with your contract, including BT Sport Ultimate, unlimited video streaming, Apple Music and more.

While all of the available devices are very affordable ways to get a new contract and console, we think the Google Pixel 6 stands out as the most tempting offer. It is the priciest choice at £49 a month but, it is a newly released device which hasn't seen many discounts yet.

Alternatively, the Samsung Galaxy A52S will only cost you £37 a month with the console or, you can go right down to £31 a month with the Oppo A54.

Xbox Series S deals + smartphones

Google Pixel 6 | EE | £30 upfront | 100GB data smart plan | Free upfront | £49 a month + Xbox Series S Google Pixel 6 | EE | £30 upfront | 100GB data smart plan | Free upfront | £49 a month + Xbox Series S

The Google Pixel 6 feels like the most exciting option of the lot. Released only last month, we're pleasantly shocked that it's already included in this offer. For £45 a month, you'll get the Pixel 6 on a 100GB EE plan and, you will also get the Xbox Series S thrown in too.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G | EE | £30 upfront | 40GB data | Free upfront | £37 a month + Xbox Series S Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G | EE | £30 upfront | 40GB data | Free upfront | £37 a month + Xbox Series S

The Samsung Galaxy A52S is a fantastic budget smartphone, offering a triple camera set-up, strong battery life and a decent processor. With this plan, you'll get the console and a 40GB EE plan for only £37 a month.



Oppo A54 | EE | £30 upfront | 40GB data | Free upfront | £31 a month + Xbox Series S Oppo A54 | EE | £30 upfront | 40GB data | Free upfront | £31 a month + Xbox Series S

A less recognisable phone but still a fantastic option, especially for anyone who's after 5G and a decent processor on a budget. With this deal, you'll get a 40GB EE Smart plan for only £31 a month plus, you'll also get the Xbox Series S.