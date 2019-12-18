EE 5G launches in six new cities: can you now get 5G coverage?

EE has expanded its UK 5G network, bringing the new generation of mobile connectivity to six new cities.

The lucky cities are Hull, Leeds, Newcastle, Nottingham, Sheffield and Sunderland, which takes the carrier's 5G coverage to a total of 50 towns and cities in the UK.

There has also been a 5G boost in some high footfall locations, including London Euston station, Cardiff Central station, Glasgow's Bath Street and Belfast's Kingspan Stadium - which should see improved network performance when there are a lot of people all using their phones at the same time, in the same place.

EE says it aims to have 5G in more than 70 towns and cities by March 2020, but it's worth noting that you're unlikely to see city/town-wide 5G coverage from day one. These rollouts tend to supply 5G to centres first, and then over time the coverage will rollout wider to cover the whole location.

It's worth using EE's coverage checker to see if you're covered by 5G yet.

5G is becoming more accessible

The first 5G cities were turned on back in May 2019, and the rollout to new areas has been steady since, but many around the country are still outside a 5G zone.

This latest update from EE, plus continued efforts by itself, Vodafone and O2 to roll out their 5G networks to more areas, is good news for you, the consumer.

We're expecting to see a raft of new 5G phones launch in 2020, with price points likely dropping, making the devices - and super-fast 5G connectivity - more accessible to more people.

EE's 5G cities so far are: London, Edinburgh, Birmingham, Belfast, Manchester, Cardiff, Bristol, Coventry, Leicester, Liverpool, Glasgow, Hull, Leeds, Newcastle, Nottingham, Sheffield, Sunderland, Wakefield and Wolverhampton.

And the towns with 5G from EE are: Ashton-under-Lyne, Castlereagh, Chatham, Clifton, Dudley, Gillingham, Grays, Guildford, Hamilton, Harlow, Hoddesdon, Huddersfield, Kimberley, Kingston-upon-Thames, Lichfield, Lisburn, Maidstone, Milnrow, Northampton, Oldham, Potters Bar, Rochdale, Romford, Salford, Solihull, Stevenage, Sutton Coldfield, Sydenham, Walsall, Watford and West Bromwich.